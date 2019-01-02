Listen Live Sports

Canucks-Senators Sum

January 2, 2019 10:01 pm
 
Vancouver 0 2 1 1—4
Ottawa 0 1 2 0—3

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Vancouver, Baertschi 4 (Horvat, Edler), 8:48 (pp). 2, Ottawa, Duchene 16 (Stone, Ryan), 12:27 (pp). 3, Vancouver, Pettersson 20 (Boeser, Edler), 15:26.

Third Period_4, Vancouver, Pettersson 21 (Baertschi, Edler), 5:00 (pp). 5, Ottawa, Wolanin 1 (Dzingel, Boedker), 10:51. 6, Ottawa, Stone 19 (Duchene, Dzingel), 19:10.

Overtime_7, Vancouver, Pettersson 22 (Boeser, Tanev), 1:38.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 17-13-14-1_45. Ottawa 5-12-15-1_33.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 2 of 5; Ottawa 1 of 3.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 17-10-3 (33 shots-30 saves). Ottawa, Hogberg 0-2-1 (45-41).

A_16,358 (18,572). T_2:43.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Mark Shewchyk.

