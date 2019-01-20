Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Capitals-Blackhawks Sum

January 20, 2019 4:03 pm
 
Washington 1 1 3—5
Chicago 3 1 4—8

First Period_1, Chicago, Saad 15 (Kampf), 6:36. 2, Chicago, Kane 28 (Toews, Seabrook), 7:56. 3, Washington, Orpik 2 (Eller, Connolly), 14:25. 4, Chicago, Toews 19, 14:53.

Second Period_5, Chicago, DeBrincat 25 (Strome, Keith), 2:30. 6, Washington, Orlov 3 (Burakovsky, Niskanen), 15:24.

Third Period_7, Washington, Carlson 7 (Orlov, Oshie), 3:09. 8, Chicago, Kane 29 (Toews, Strome), 3:45 (pp). 9, Chicago, Toews 20 (Dahlstrom, Kane), 7:20. 10, Washington, Carlson 8 (Backstrom, Oshie), 10:38. 11, Washington, Niskanen 6 (Boyd, Burakovsky), 13:55. 12, Chicago, Toews 21 (Kane), 14:57. 13, Chicago, Strome 11 (DeBrincat, Kane), 18:11.

Shots on Goal_Washington 15-9-15_39. Chicago 10-12-8_30.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Chicago 1 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 17-11-2 (11 shots-7 saves), Copley 10-5-3 (17-14). Chicago, Delia 4-2-3 (39-34).

A_21,316 (19,717). T_2:35.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Bryan Pancich.

