Capitals-Blues Sum

Washington 1 1 0—2 St. Louis 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, St. Louis, Thomas 4 (Schwartz, Bortuzzo), 4:00. 2, Washington, Ovechkin 30 (Kempny, Carlson), 15:34.

Second Period_3, Washington, Connolly 9 (Eller, Kempny), 3:00. 4, St. Louis, Parayko 8 (Perron, O’Reilly), 12:23 (pp). 5, St. Louis, Sundqvist 7 (Pietrangelo, Barbashev), 16:33.

Third Period_6, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 5 (O’Reilly, Perron), 5:44. 7, St. Louis, Bozak 6, 11:08.

Shots on Goal_Washington 13-10-2_25. St. Louis 9-19-14_42.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; St. Louis 1 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 15-10-2 (42 shots-37 saves). St. Louis, Allen 14-12-4 (25-23).

A_17,200 (19,150). T_2:25.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Bryan Pancich.

