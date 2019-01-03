Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Capitals-Blues Sum

January 3, 2019 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington 1 1 0—2
St. Louis 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, St. Louis, Thomas 4 (Schwartz, Bortuzzo), 4:00. 2, Washington, Ovechkin 30 (Kempny, Carlson), 15:34.

Second Period_3, Washington, Connolly 9 (Eller, Kempny), 3:00. 4, St. Louis, Parayko 8 (Perron, O’Reilly), 12:23 (pp). 5, St. Louis, Sundqvist 7 (Pietrangelo, Barbashev), 16:33.

Third Period_6, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 5 (O’Reilly, Perron), 5:44. 7, St. Louis, Bozak 6, 11:08.

Shots on Goal_Washington 13-10-2_25. St. Louis 9-19-14_42.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; St. Louis 1 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 15-10-2 (42 shots-37 saves). St. Louis, Allen 14-12-4 (25-23).

A_17,200 (19,150). T_2:25.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Bryan Pancich.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Air Force Thunderbirds train for 2019 show

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State