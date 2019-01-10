Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Capitals-Bruins Sum

January 10, 2019 10:22 pm
 
Washington 1 1 2—4
Boston 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Washington, Vrana 15 (Oshie), 6:38.

Second Period_2, Boston, Donato 6 (Krug, Forsbacka Karlsson), 14:11. 3, Washington, Ovechkin 31 (Wilson), 14:50.

Third Period_4, Boston, Krejci 8 (Backes, Heinen), 4:37 (pp). 5, Washington, Backstrom 11 (Oshie, Siegenthaler), 5:46. 6, Washington, Ovechkin 32, 18:25.

Shots on Goal_Washington 5-7-10_22. Boston 17-11-13_41.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; Boston 1 of 5.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 17-10-2 (41 shots-39 saves). Boston, Halak 13-7-2 (21-18).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:41.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Kory Nagy.

