Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Capitals-Maple Leafs Sum

January 23, 2019 10:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington 1 1 1—3
Toronto 1 2 3—6

First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 13 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 18:47 (pp). 2, Toronto, Kadri 11 (Rielly, Nylander), 19:34.

Second Period_3, Washington, Ovechkin 37 (Kempny, Oshie), 3:51. 4, Toronto, Zaitsev 1 (Nylander, Kadri), 13:11. 5, Toronto, Matthews 21 (Rielly, Tavares), 16:19 (pp).

Third Period_6, Toronto, Kadri 12 (Brown, Marincin), 2:10. 7, Toronto, Kadri 13 (Brown, Nylander), 10:15. 8, Washington, Niskanen 7 (Backstrom, Oshie), 17:14. 9, Toronto, Marner 20, 19:27.

Shots on Goal_Washington 10-19-15_44. Toronto 8-19-10_37.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 1; Toronto 1 of 1.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 17-12-3 (36 shots-31 saves). Toronto, Andersen 22-11-1 (44-41).

A_19,148 (18,819). T_2:28.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Steve Miller.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service