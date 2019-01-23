Capitals-Maple Leafs Sums

Washington 1 1 1—3 Toronto 1 2 3—6

First Period_1, Washington, Backstrom 13 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 18:47 (pp). 2, Toronto, Kadri 11 (Rielly, Nylander), 19:34. Penalties_Marleau, TOR, (hooking), 16:49.

Second Period_3, Washington, Ovechkin 37 (Kempny, Oshie), 3:51. 4, Toronto, Zaitsev 1 (Nylander, Kadri), 13:11. 5, Toronto, Matthews 21 (Rielly, Tavares), 16:19 (pp). Penalties_Ovechkin, WSH, (cross checking), 15:35.

Third Period_6, Toronto, Kadri 12 (Brown, Marincin), 2:10. 7, Toronto, Kadri 13 (Brown, Nylander), 10:15. 8, Washington, Niskanen 7 (Backstrom, Oshie), 17:14. 9, Toronto, Marner 20, 19:27. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Washington 10-19-15_44. Toronto 8-19-10_37.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 1; Toronto 1 of 1.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 17-12-3 (36 shots-31 saves). Toronto, Andersen 22-11-1 (44-41).

A_19,148 (18,819). T_2:28.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Steve Miller.

