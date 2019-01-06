Capitals-Red Wings Sum

Washington 1 0 2—3 Detroit 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Washington, Wilson 12 (Kuznetsov), 6:57. 2, Detroit, Mantha 10, 14:08.

Second Period_3, Detroit, Hronek 3 (Larkin, Nyquist), 6:48.

Third Period_4, Washington, Boyd 4 (Connolly, Ovechkin), 6:19. 5, Washington, Kempny 5 (Niskanen, Kuznetsov), 16:08.

Shots on Goal_Washington 13-6-15_34. Detroit 9-10-6_25.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 4; Detroit 0 of 3.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 16-10-2 (25 shots-23 saves). Detroit, Howard 11-11-5 (34-31).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:31.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Brad Kovachik.

