Capitals-Stars Sum

|Washington
|0
|1
|0
|0—1
|Dallas
|1
|0
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, Dallas, Seguin 14 (Faksa, Radulov), 13:20 (pp).
Second Period_2, Washington, Eller 6 (Burakovsky, Orpik), 10:19.
Third Period_None.
Overtime_3, Dallas, Seguin 15 (Radulov, Hintz), 3:37.
Shots on Goal_Washington 5-15-14-3_37. Dallas 15-8-2-4_29.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; Dallas 1 of 3.
Goalies_Washington, Copley 9-2-1 (29 shots-27 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 7-7-2 (37-36).
T_2:35.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Tony Sericolo.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.