The Associated Press
 
Capitals-Stars Sum

January 4, 2019 10:46 pm
 
Washington 0 1 0 0—1
Dallas 1 0 0 1—2

First Period_1, Dallas, Seguin 14 (Faksa, Radulov), 13:20 (pp).

Second Period_2, Washington, Eller 6 (Burakovsky, Orpik), 10:19.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_3, Dallas, Seguin 15 (Radulov, Hintz), 3:37.

Shots on Goal_Washington 5-15-14-3_37. Dallas 15-8-2-4_29.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; Dallas 1 of 3.

Goalies_Washington, Copley 9-2-1 (29 shots-27 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 7-7-2 (37-36).

T_2:35.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Tony Sericolo.

