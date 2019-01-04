Capitals-Stars Sums

Washington 0 1 0 0—1 Dallas 1 0 0 1—2

First Period_1, Dallas, Seguin 14 (Faksa, Radulov), 13:20 (pp). Penalties_Niskanen, WSH, (hooking), 5:28; Ovechkin, WSH, (boarding), 12:46.

Second Period_2, Washington, Eller 6 (Burakovsky, Orpik), 10:19. Penalties_Polak, DAL, (interference), 4:31; Radulov, DAL, (hooking), 11:39; Kempny, WSH, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 11:39; Eller, WSH, (high sticking), 16:09.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Condra, DAL, (hooking), 9:34; Ritchie, DAL, (slashing), 15:35.

Overtime_3, Dallas, Seguin 15 (Radulov, Hintz), 3:37. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Washington 5-15-14-3_37. Dallas 15-8-2-4_29.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; Dallas 1 of 3.

Goalies_Washington, Copley 9-2-1 (29 shots-27 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 7-7-2 (37-36).

T_2:35.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.