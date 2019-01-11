Cardinals hire ex-Bronco coach Joseph as D-coordinator

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Former Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph has been hired as the defensive coordinator on new Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury’s staff.

General manager Steve Keim had said he wanted a veteran defensive coordinator to pair with Kingsbury, who has no NFL coaching experience and will focus on offense.

Joseph was fired on Dec. 31 after two seasons as coach of the Broncos. He has 14 years of coaching experience in the NFL, 12 on the defensive side of the ball.

In addition, the Cardinals announced the hiring of Bill Davis as linebackers coach and said that Jeff Rodgers will return as special teams coordinator.

