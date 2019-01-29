Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Carolina signs Martinook to 2-year, $4M extension

January 29, 2019 1:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Jordan Martinook to a two-year contract extension worth an average of $2 million per season.

General manager Don Waddell said Tuesday that Martinook’s extension will begin next season.

The 26-year-old Martinook has 10 goals and three assists in 50 games while leading the team with 125 hits and blocking 28 shots — the most by a Carolina forward.

The Hurricanes acquired him in May from Phoenix in the deal that sent center Marcus Kruger to the Coyotes. Martinook is making $1.85 million this season and would have been a restricted free agent on July 1.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

It’s the second extension the Hurricanes awarded to a forward in little over a week, after agreeing to a five-year, $27 million deal with Teuvo Teravainen on Jan. 21.

___

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.