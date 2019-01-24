Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Carter hits winner for No. 24 A&M women, 69-67 over Auburn

January 24, 2019 11:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 28 points, including the game-winning jumper with 4.6 seconds left, and No. 24 Texas A&M defeated Auburn 69-67 on Thursday after letting an 11-point lead evaporate in the final four minutes.

Janiah McKay tied the game with a layup with 17 seconds left, Carter dribbled down the clock, drove into the lane and floated an 8-footer over a defender for the winner.

The Aggies (15-4, 4-2 Big 12 Conference), opened the fourth quarter with a 12-4 run to open a 59-48 lead midway through. A layup by N’dea Jones made it 11-points again with 3:56 to go. A&M didn’t make a field goal until Carter’s winner and only made 4 of 8 free throws, allowing the Tigers to get back in it.

A 3-pointer by Daisa Alexander and three free throws, the last by Crystal Primm at 1:41, tied the game at 65. Carter made 1 of 2 from the line at 55.1 seconds, then Wells made 1 of 2 at 22.2 after Auburn had a turnover.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Kayla Wells had 19 points for the Aggies and Jones had 11 points and 15 rebounds. A&M had turnovers that were turned into 26 points.

McKay led Auburn (15-4, 3-3) with 17 points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|29 Down & Dirty - GSA schedules - A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Porter embarks across icy Baltic Sea

Today in History

2002: George W. Bush first uses phrase 'axis of evil'

Get our daily newsletter.