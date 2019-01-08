Listen Live Sports

Carvacho, Moore lead Colorado State over Air Force 87-64

January 8, 2019 11:20 pm
 
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Nico Carvacho scored 27 points, Kendle Moore added 23 and Colorado State cruised to an 87-64 victory over Air Force on Tuesday night.

Colorado State (6-10, 1-2 Mountain West Conference) snapped a five-game skid while Air Force (5-10, 0-3) has lost five of its last six.

Carvacho was one-point shy of his career best and finished 12-of-16 shooting with nine rebounds and four assists. Moore was 9 of 13 from the field and made three 3-pointers. Kris Martin added 12 points and J.D. Paige had 10 for the Rams, who shot 56.5 percent from the floor.

Lavelle Scottie scored 20 points and Ryan Swan chipped in with 10 for Air Force. The Falcons shot 52 percent (27 of 52) from the field, but missed 10 3-pointers and had 16 turnovers.

Colorado State had a double-digit lead with six minutes left in the first half and built a 44-32 advantage at the break. An 11-0 run stretched the Rams’ lead to 73-48 with 8:21 remaining.

