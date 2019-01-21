Casimir, Florida Gulf Coast cruise to 87-65 win over Stetson

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Schadrac Casimir hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to lead five Florida Gulf Coast players in double figures and the Eagles beat Stetson 87-65 on Monday night.

Christian Carlyle added 13 points, Brian Thomas and Caleb Catto had 12 apiece and Zach Scott scored 11 for Florida Gulf Coast.

Casimir hit three consecutive 3-pointers to spark a 13-0 run in the opening minutes for a 15-4 lead. The Eagles scored the final 16 first-half points before opening the second with a 19-2 spurt to make it 74-32 when Casimir hit a 3 with 12:06 to play.

FGCU (7-13, 1-2 Atlantic Sun) shot 50 percent from the field, hit 10 3-pointers and scored 25 points off 18 Hatters turnovers.

Ricardo Lynch, Jalen Crutchfield and Keith Matthews led Stetson (4-16, 0-5) with 11 points each. The Hatters have lost five in a row

