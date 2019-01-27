Listen Live Sports

Casimir scores 34, leads FGCU past North Florida 88-80

January 27, 2019 7:29 pm
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Schadrac Casimir scored 34 points, matching his career-high set three games earlier, and Florida Gulf Coast held off North Florida 88-80 on Sunday.

Casimir sank 9 of 14 shots, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and hit 10 of 12 free throws for the Eagles (8-14, 3-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Troy Baxter Jr. finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists for FGCU, Zach Scott scored 13 and Brian Thomas pitched in with 10 points and seven boards. The Eagles shot 50 percent from the floor, 42 percent from distance and hit 16 of 18 free throws.

Wajid Aminu topped the Ospreys (9-14, 3-5) with 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Noah Horchler added 22 points.

Casimir had 19 points in the first half and Aminu hit two free throws with 20 seconds left to give the Eagles a 45-44 lead at intermission.

Brian Thomas opened the second half with a dunk, Casimir sank a 3-pointer and Christian Carlyle capped the 8-0 run with a 3-point play to push FGCU’s lead to 52-44.

North Florida pulled even at 71 on an Ezekiel Balogun layup with 5:54 left to play, but Casimir and Caleb Catto had two straight buckets to give the Eagles the lead for good.

