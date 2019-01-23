Cavaliers-Celtics, Box

CLEVELAND (103)

Hood 1-9 0-0 3, Osman 8-11 3-4 25, Zizic 9-17 1-3 19, Sexton 6-14 2-4 16, Burks 3-8 3-4 10, Blossomgame 2-4 0-0 5, Adel 0-0 0-0 0, Frye 1-5 0-0 2, Dellavedova 2-3 3-3 7, Payne 0-1 2-2 2, Clarkson 6-14 0-0 14. Totals 38-86 14-20 103.

BOSTON (125)

Tatum 8-17 1-1 17, Morris 5-12 0-0 11, Baynes 1-4 0-0 2, Rozier 9-13 4-4 26, Smart 2-7 3-3 9, Hayward 6-9 6-7 18, Brown 8-12 5-6 23, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Theis 1-3 0-0 2, Yabusele 1-2 0-0 2, Williams III 2-2 0-0 4, Wanamaker 3-5 2-2 11. Totals 46-86 21-23 125.

Cleveland 30 20 30 23—103 Boston 27 38 27 33—125

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 13-30 (Osman 6-7, Sexton 2-4, Clarkson 2-9, Blossomgame 1-2, Burks 1-2, Hood 1-3, Dellavedova 0-1, Frye 0-2), Boston 12-25 (Rozier 4-5, Wanamaker 3-4, Brown 2-3, Smart 2-6, Morris 1-5, Hayward 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 43 (Burks 9), Boston 43 (Baynes, Rozier 8). Assists_Cleveland 20 (Burks 6), Boston 26 (Rozier 6). Total Fouls_Cleveland 18, Boston 20. Technicals_Cleveland coach Cavaliers (Defensive three second). A_18,624 (18,624).

