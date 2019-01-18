Cavaliers-Jazz, Box

CLEVELAND (99)

Hood 1-6 2-2 4, Osman 3-7 0-0 7, Zizic 7-12 1-2 15, Sexton 4-12 5-6 15, Burks 3-11 0-1 6, Blossomgame 4-4 3-4 11, Frye 1-5 2-3 4, Payne 5-9 4-4 14, Dellavedova 4-8 1-1 10, Clarkson 4-13 2-3 13. Totals 36-87 20-26 99.

UTAH (115)

Ingles 4-6 0-0 9, Favors 4-11 4-4 12, Gobert 8-10 3-3 19, Mitchell 9-15 4-5 24, O’Neale 6-8 0-0 16, Crowder 4-11 1-1 11, Udoh 0-2 0-0 0, Cavanaugh 1-3 0-0 2, Niang 3-5 0-0 8, Korver 3-5 0-0 7, Allen 2-9 2-2 7, Mitrou-Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 44-85 14-15 115.

Cleveland 20 17 23 39— 99 Utah 29 32 32 22—115

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 7-24 (Clarkson 3-6, Sexton 2-2, Osman 1-3, Dellavedova 1-3, Payne 0-2, Burks 0-2, Hood 0-2, Frye 0-4), Utah 13-37 (O’Neale 4-5, Niang 2-4, Mitchell 2-5, Crowder 2-8, Korver 1-3, Ingles 1-3, Allen 1-6, Cavanaugh 0-1, Favors 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 37 (Zizic 10), Utah 48 (Gobert 15). Assists_Cleveland 16 (Payne, Dellavedova 3), Utah 33 (Ingles 8). Total Fouls_Cleveland 19, Utah 22. Technicals_Ingles. A_18,306 (18,306).

