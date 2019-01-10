Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Cavs’ Nance could miss month with sprained knee

January 10, 2019 6:42 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. could miss a month with a sprained right knee ligament, another blow to the NBA’s worst team.

Nance got hurt in the first quarter of Tuesday night’s loss to Indiana and didn’t return. The team said an MRI taken Thursday confirmed that he sprained his medial collateral ligament, and that he will be out for a minimum of two weeks.

The 26-year-old Nance did not play Wednesday night in New Orleans as the Cavs lost their 11th straight game, the opener of a six-game trip.

Cleveland has been riddled with injuries all season, and at just 8-34 has the league’s worst record.

Nance, who came to Cleveland last season in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, signed a four-year, $45 million contract extension in October. He’s averaging 8.8 points and 7.5 rebounds.

The Cavs play at Houston Friday.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

