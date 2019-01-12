Listen Live Sports

Cayo leads Richmond past George Washington 76-56

January 12, 2019 6:22 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nathan Cayo had 18 points and seven rebounds as Richmond rolled past George Washington 76-56 on Saturday.

Cayo shot 5 of 7 from the floor and made 8 of 10 free throws. Grant Golden had 17 points for Richmond (7-9, 1-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jake Wojcik added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Jacob Gilyard chipped in with 12 points.

Terry Nolan Jr. had 15 points for the Colonials (5-11, 1-2). Maceo Jack added 14 points and six rebounds. The Colonials’ 24 points in the second half were a season low.

DJ Williams, the Colonials’ leading scorer coming into the matchup at 13 points per game, was held to only 5 points on 1-of-10 shooting.

Richmond takes on Duquesne (10-5, 1-1) at home on Wednesday. George Washington plays La Salle (3-11, 1-1) on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

