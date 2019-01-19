Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Celtics-Hawks, Box

January 19, 2019 9:59 pm
 
BOSTON (113)

Tatum 7-13 5-5 19, Morris 3-10 0-0 8, Horford 4-11 4-4 13, Irving 11-19 5-5 32, Smart 1-4 2-2 4, Ojeleye 1-1 1-1 3, Brown 3-10 6-8 14, Theis 2-2 0-0 5, Baynes 3-4 0-0 6, Wanamaker 0-2 0-0 0, Rozier 4-12 0-0 9. Totals 39-88 23-25 113.

ATLANTA (105)

Bembry 4-8 2-3 10, Collins 5-7 4-4 15, Dedmon 2-6 1-1 6, Young 6-17 2-2 16, Huerter 7-18 0-0 18, Prince 3-14 2-2 9, Spellman 2-3 0-0 6, Len 7-10 0-0 15, Lin 2-7 2-2 6, Carter 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 40-92 13-14 105.

Boston 28 32 23 30—113
Atlanta 36 31 22 16—105

3-Point Goals_Boston 12-32 (Irving 5-8, Brown 2-5, Morris 2-5, Theis 1-1, Horford 1-4, Rozier 1-5, Baynes 0-1, Smart 0-3), Atlanta 12-41 (Huerter 4-10, Spellman 2-2, Young 2-9, Len 1-2, Collins 1-2, Dedmon 1-3, Prince 1-8, Bembry 0-2, Lin 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 43 (Rozier 11), Atlanta 49 (Collins 11). Assists_Boston 19 (Irving 5), Atlanta 28 (Huerter, Young 7). Total Fouls_Boston 18, Atlanta 20. Technicals_Smart 2, Bembry. Ejected_Smart. A_16,626 (18,118).

