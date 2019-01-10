Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Celtics-Heat, Box

January 10, 2019 9:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BOSTON (99)

Tatum 4-11 7-7 17, Morris 7-13 0-0 17, Horford 1-8 0-0 2, Irving 10-19 0-0 22, Smart 5-10 4-5 18, Hayward 3-7 0-0 6, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-5 0-1 2, Theis 1-4 0-0 2, Yabusele 2-2 0-0 5, Williams III 1-1 0-0 2, Wanamaker 0-1 2-2 2, Rozier 1-8 2-2 4. Totals 36-89 15-17 99.

MIAMI (115)

McGruder 1-4 0-0 3, J.Johnson 5-15 1-2 12, Whiteside 4-8 1-2 9, Winslow 5-9 1-2 13, Richardson 7-13 0-0 18, Jones Jr. 6-9 0-0 14, Olynyk 0-1 0-0 0, Adebayo 3-5 2-2 8, T.Johnson 4-8 0-0 11, Waiters 3-12 0-0 8, Wade 8-12 0-0 19. Totals 46-96 5-8 115.

Boston 24 19 29 27— 99
Miami 28 33 22 32—115

3-Point Goals_Boston 12-34 (Smart 4-8, Morris 3-5, Tatum 2-4, Irving 2-6, Yabusele 1-1, Brown 0-1, Hayward 0-2, Rozier 0-3, Horford 0-4), Miami 18-39 (Richardson 4-8, T.Johnson 3-5, Wade 3-5, Jones Jr. 2-3, Winslow 2-4, Waiters 2-7, McGruder 1-2, J.Johnson 1-4, Olynyk 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 37 (Morris, Rozier 6), Miami 51 (Whiteside 10). Assists_Boston 20 (Irving 5), Miami 33 (Winslow 11). Total Fouls_Boston 10, Miami 18. A_19,600 (19,600).

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oldest World War II veteran in US laid to rest

Today in History

2003: Columbia space shuttle takes off on last mission