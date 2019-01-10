Celtics-Heat, Box

BOSTON (99)

Tatum 4-11 7-7 17, Morris 7-13 0-0 17, Horford 1-8 0-0 2, Irving 10-19 0-0 22, Smart 5-10 4-5 18, Hayward 3-7 0-0 6, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 1-5 0-1 2, Theis 1-4 0-0 2, Yabusele 2-2 0-0 5, Williams III 1-1 0-0 2, Wanamaker 0-1 2-2 2, Rozier 1-8 2-2 4. Totals 36-89 15-17 99.

MIAMI (115)

McGruder 1-4 0-0 3, J.Johnson 5-15 1-2 12, Whiteside 4-8 1-2 9, Winslow 5-9 1-2 13, Richardson 7-13 0-0 18, Jones Jr. 6-9 0-0 14, Olynyk 0-1 0-0 0, Adebayo 3-5 2-2 8, T.Johnson 4-8 0-0 11, Waiters 3-12 0-0 8, Wade 8-12 0-0 19. Totals 46-96 5-8 115.

Boston 24 19 29 27— 99 Miami 28 33 22 32—115

3-Point Goals_Boston 12-34 (Smart 4-8, Morris 3-5, Tatum 2-4, Irving 2-6, Yabusele 1-1, Brown 0-1, Hayward 0-2, Rozier 0-3, Horford 0-4), Miami 18-39 (Richardson 4-8, T.Johnson 3-5, Wade 3-5, Jones Jr. 2-3, Winslow 2-4, Waiters 2-7, McGruder 1-2, J.Johnson 1-4, Olynyk 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 37 (Morris, Rozier 6), Miami 51 (Whiteside 10). Assists_Boston 20 (Irving 5), Miami 33 (Winslow 11). Total Fouls_Boston 10, Miami 18. A_19,600 (19,600).

