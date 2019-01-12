Celtics-Magic, Box

BOSTON (103)

Morris 6-12 2-4 17, Tatum 6-16 3-4 16, Horford 5-10 0-0 10, Irving 7-16 11-13 25, Smart 4-7 0-0 10, Hayward 3-9 2-5 8, Brown 5-9 1-2 13, Theis 2-6 0-0 4, Williams III 0-0 0-0 0, Rozier 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 38-90 19-28 103.

ORLANDO (105)

Isaac 2-7 2-2 7, Gordon 7-14 13-13 28, Vucevic 7-18 2-4 16, Augustin 2-6 1-1 7, Fournier 8-15 0-0 18, Iwundu 0-1 0-0 0, Birch 2-2 0-0 4, Briscoe 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 8-20 4-4 25. Totals 36-84 22-24 105.

Boston 19 32 26 26—103 Orlando 19 22 31 33—105

3-Point Goals_Boston 8-32 (Morris 3-6, Brown 2-3, Smart 2-4, Tatum 1-4, Horford 0-2, Theis 0-2, Hayward 0-3, Rozier 0-3, Irving 0-5), Orlando 11-38 (Ross 5-14, Augustin 2-4, Fournier 2-7, Isaac 1-4, Gordon 1-5, Vucevic 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 46 (Horford 11), Orlando 50 (Vucevic 13). Assists_Boston 19 (Irving 6), Orlando 21 (Fournier, Vucevic 5). Total Fouls_Boston 18, Orlando 20. Technicals_Irving. A_18,846 (18,846).

