Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Celtics’ Marcus Smart fined $35K for pursuing Hawks player

January 21, 2019 1:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been fined $35,000 for “aggressively pursuing” DeAndre Bembry of the Atlanta Hawks and failing to promptly leave the court following his ejection.

NBA discipline executive Kiki VanDeWeghe handed down the fine Monday.

It stems from an incident that took place Saturday night in Atlanta after Smart received his second technical foul and was ejected in the third quarter of the Celtics’ 113-105 victory.

With the Hawks leading 76-69, Smart and Bembry had to be separated after they exchanged words as players lined up for a jump ball. After being restrained by teammates and coaches, Smart broke free and charged toward Bembry before being restrained again.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Bembry also was called for a technical following a video review.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference