Celtics-Nets, Box

BOSTON (102)

Tatum 12-19 7-11 34, Morris 3-11 1-1 8, Horford 3-5 2-2 8, Rozier 3-12 0-0 7, Brown 9-18 2-3 22, Ojeleye 0-3 0-0 0, Hayward 1-6 0-0 3, Yabusele 1-2 0-0 2, Theis 1-2 3-4 5, Williams III 0-2 0-0 0, Wanamaker 4-11 2-2 13. Totals 37-91 17-23 102.

BROOKLYN (109)

Kurucs 7-11 3-3 19, Graham 0-5 0-0 0, Allen 5-9 9-10 19, Russell 13-26 1-2 34, Harris 4-10 4-4 13, Carroll 2-15 5-6 10, Davis 3-4 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 37-86 22-25 109.

Boston 25 20 21 36—102 Brooklyn 27 19 44 19—109

3-Point Goals_Boston 11-36 (Tatum 3-5, Wanamaker 3-7, Brown 2-6, Morris 1-4, Hayward 1-4, Rozier 1-6, Yabusele 0-1, Theis 0-1, Ojeleye 0-2), Brooklyn 13-39 (Russell 7-13, Dinwiddie 2-3, Kurucs 2-4, Harris 1-6, Carroll 1-9, Graham 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 41 (Morris, Brown 6), Brooklyn 55 (Carroll 14). Assists_Boston 21 (Rozier 5), Brooklyn 18 (Russell 7). Total Fouls_Boston 21, Brooklyn 20. Technicals_Dinwiddie. A_16,247 (17,732).

