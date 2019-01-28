Listen Live Sports

Celtics star Irving sidelined with hip injury vs. Brooklyn

January 28, 2019 7:05 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving is missing Monday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets because of a hip injury.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said the guard “woke up stiff and sore” and thought he suffered the injury in a first-half fall during a loss to Golden State on Saturday night.

Stevens didn’t think Irving’s injury would sideline him for long. He said the team’s scoring leader would be “day to day this week,” with games at home against Charlotte on Wednesday and at the New York Knicks on Friday.

Irving is averaging 23.7 points per game. He had 32 points and 10 assists against the Warriors and matched a career best with his sixth consecutive game of 25 points or more.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

