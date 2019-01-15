Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chargers, Cowboys coaching staffs to lead Pro Bowl teams

January 15, 2019 3:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The coaching staffs of the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys have been selected to lead the Pro Bowl teams.

Anthony Lynn and his Chargers’ staff will coach the AFC team while Jason Garrett and his Cowboys’ staff coach the NFC team.

The Chargers finished 12-4 in the regular season and lost to the Patriots 41-28 in the divisional round on Sunday. The NFC East champion Cowboys were 10-6 in the regular season and were defeated 30-22 by the Rams on Saturday night.

Each team also will have two “Legends Captains” — one offensive and one defensive. Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly (offense) and linebacker DeMarcus Ware (defense) will lead the AFC. Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith (offense) and Brian Urlacher (defense) will lead the NFC.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Pro Bowl is Sunday, Jan. 27, in Orlando, Florida.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris