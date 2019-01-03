Chargers-Ravens Preview Capsule

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (12-4) at BALTIMORE (10-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE – Ravens by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Los Angeles 9-7, Baltimore 8-8

SERIES RECORD – Ravens lead 7-5

LAST MEETING – Ravens beat Chargers 22-10, Dec. 22, 2018

LAST WEEK – Chargers beat Broncos 23-9, Ravens beat Browns 26-24

AP PRO32 RANKING – Chargers No. 5, Ravens No. 9.

CHARGERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (11), RUSH (15), PASS (10).

CHARGERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (9), PASS (9)

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (9), RUSH (2), PASS (22).

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (4), PASS (5).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – In first meeting, Ravens held Chargers to season low in points. … Chargers making first postseason appearance since 2013, Ravens first appearance since 2014. … Chargers’ 12 wins are most since 2009, when they had 13. … Los Angeles was third in NFL in yards per play (6.8) and sixth in points per game (26.8). … Chargers led AFC with 6.62 yards per play on first down. … LA QB Philip Rivers was second in passer rating (105.5). and is averaging 8.5 yards per attempt, which is best since 2010. … Chargers RB Melvin Gordon makes playoff debut after finishing ninth in AFC with 885 rushing yards. He had 1,375 yards from scrimmage, marking third straight season he was over 1,200. … Los Angeles WR Keenan Allen has 199 receptions over past two seasons. He had 142 yards and two touchdowns in last playoff game (Jan. 12, 2014, at Denver). Allen has three TDs in three games vs. Ravens. … WR Mike Williams has 10 TDs, becoming first Chargers receiver since Tony Martin in 1996 (14) to have 10 or more. … DE Melvin Ingram had two fumble recoveries in last meeting with Ravens. … Chargers DE Joey Bosa has 5 1-2 sacks after missing first 10 games due to foot injury. … LA S Derwin James led team with 105 tackles, becoming first rookie in franchise history to have 100 or more. … Chargers K Michael Badgley connected on 93.8 percent of field-goal attempts (15 of 16); percentage leads AFC and fourth in NFL. … Ravens 6-1 since rookie QB Lamar Jackson took over for Joe Flacco. … Under first-year coordinator Don Martindale, Ravens allowed NFL-low 292.2 yards per game and ranked second in fewest points allowed, 17.9 per contest. … Ravens have had Top 10 defense in eight of coach John Harbaugh’s 11 seasons. … Baltimore finished with 2,441 yards rushing, second-highest total in franchise history, and finished with franchise-best 5,999 total yards. … Overall final seven weeks, Ravens RB Gus Edwards tied for third in NFL with 654 yards rushing. Jackson’s 556 yards ranked seventh. … Edwards finished with team-high 718 yards after being elevated from practice squad in Week 6. … Ravens K Justin Tucker went 35 for 39 on FGs. He had two blocked and missed from 53 and 65 yards. Career percentage of 90.1 best in NFL history, and he has scored 141 points in each of last three seasons. … Mark Andrews had 68-yard TD catch vs. Chargers and led all rookie TEs in yards receiving (552) and ranked third with 34 receptions and third in catches (34). … Ravens LB Za’Darius Smith led team with 8 ½ sacks, including 1 ½ in last games vs. Chargers. … Baltimore S Eric Weddle had 19 interceptions and 6 ½ sacks in nine seasons with Chargers. … Ravens 7-1 in wild-card games, with five straight victories. … Baltimore owns plus-26 turnover differential in its 23 playoff games. … Ravens have allowed 16.4 points per game in postseason, best playoff mark since 1970 merger. … Baltimore has 19 players with playoff experience, led by LB Terrell Suggs with 17 games. … Suggs has 12½ sacks in postseason, third most in NFL history. … Jackson is first rookie QB to start playoff game for Baltimore since Flacco in 2008. Jackson, 21, will be youngest QB to start playoff game in NFL history. … Ravens 65-23 at home since 2008, second-best record in NFL behind New England. .. Baltimore 3-2 at home in postseason; last home game in playoffs was Jan. 6, 2013, when team won Super Bowl.

___

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

