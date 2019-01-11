Listen Live Sports

Chargers sign Nick Rose to handle kickoffs against Patriots

January 11, 2019 1:09 pm
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have signed kicker Nick Rose ahead of Sunday’s AFC playoff game against New England.

Rose is expected to handle kickoffs for the divisional-round game. Michael Badgley has made 20 of 22 field goals during the regular season and playoffs but only 15 percent of his kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks (9 of 60), a league low. Rose had a 71 percent touchback rate (32 of 47) in 10 games with the Redskins and Chargers last season.

Patriots kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson averaged nearly 29 yards per return during the regular season, third in the league.

Rose was with the Chargers for two games last season. He was 1 of 3 on field goals and 5 of 6 on extra points.

The Chargers waived running back Troymaine Pope to make room for Rose.

