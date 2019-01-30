Charles, Robinson lead New Orleans past Northwestern State

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ezekiel Charles and Bryson Robinson scored 17 points apiece and New Orleans defeated Northwestern State 72-64 on Wednesday night.

Charles and Robinson were particularly effective in the second half, scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively. Damon Rossler added 10 points in the second half as the three combined for 33 of the Privateers’ 40 points.

There were six ties and eight lead changes in the second half. After the last tie — 53-all with 7:06 to go — New Orleans went on an 11-0 run over the next three minutes. The Demons rallied, scoring the next nine points to close within 64-62 in the final minute. New Orleans’ Gerrale Gates made a layup and free throw for the 3-point play, then Brian White made a pair for the Demons and the score was 67-64 at 0:39. But the Demons missed their next three shots and New Orleans made 3 of 4 free throws and a layup to hold on.

Ishmael Lane had 17 points and 15 rebounds for Northwestern State (7-14, 2-6 Southland Conference). He was the only Demon in double figures.

Charles had nine rebounds and Robinson had seven assists for New Orleans (11-9, 6-3).

New Orleans led 32-31 at halftime.

