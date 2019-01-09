Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Charles scores 22, New Orleans defeats Lamar in overtime

January 9, 2019 11:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Charles scored 22 points and New Orleans scored 18 points in overtime to defeat Lamar 78-71 on Wednesday night.

Bryson Robinson scored 18 points for the Privateers (7-7, 2-1 Southland Conference).

Christian Barrett had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (8-8, 1-2). Josh Nzeakor added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Laquarious Paige scored 16 points.

A 3-pointer by Tyren Harrison and a 3-point play from Robinson helped the Privateers take a 70-65 lead with two minutes left in overtime. Robinson added three free throws in the final minute to help preserve the lead.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Neither team led by more than two points in the final six minutes of regulation. The only points of the final minute came on a layup by Charles, tying the score at 60 with two seconds left in regulation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen load munitions to craft before takeoff

Today in History

1943: Pentagon is dedicated in Virginia