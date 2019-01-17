Listen Live Sports

Chattanooga holds on to beat Mercer 73-70

January 17, 2019 10:33 pm
 
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jerry Johnson Jr. scored 15 points and Kenny Easley had a double-double and made two free throws for the final margin in Chattanooga’s 73-70 win over Mercer on Thursday night.

Easley had 11 points and 10 rebounds, David Jean-Baptiste also scored 11 points and Donovann Toatley scored 13 for the Mocs (9-10, 4-2 Southern Conference). Johnson and Jean Baptiste had three 3-pointers each with the Mocs shooting 13 of 30 from the arc for 43 percent.

Ross Cummings scored 22 points with five 3-pointers for the Bears (6-12, 1-4) with Jaylen Stowe adding 16 points.

Neither team had a double-digit lead. The game went back-and-forth in the second half with Ramon Vila making a tiebreaking free throw with 33 seconds left then blocking a Mercer shot with Easley getting the rebound. Easley made two free throws with 10 seconds remaining before Djordje Dimitrijevic missed a 3-point try as time ran out.

