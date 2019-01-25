Listen Live Sports

Chepngetich wins Dubai Marathon in 3rd fastest women’s time

January 25, 2019 6:09 am
 
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya ran the third fastest time for a woman in winning the Dubai Marathon on Friday.

Chepngetich crossed the line in 2 hours, 17 minutes, 8 seconds, beating the course record by more than two minutes.

Only Paula Radcliffe and Mary Keitany have run a women’s marathon quicker.

Worknesh Degefa of Ethiopia finished in second place in 2:17.41, the fourth fastest time ever.

In the men’s race, Getaneh Molla of Ethiopia also broke the course record in his first marathon to win in 2:03.34. He became the sixth fastest marathon runner.

