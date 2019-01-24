Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dee wrong Ford: Chiefs fans vent on Twitter at Englishwoman

January 24, 2019 5:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 47-year-old Englishwoman has seen the best and worst that Twitter would have to offer the American football player who shares her name.

Dee Ford, of Kent, England, told the Kansas City Star that her “phone was going off literally nonstop” due to angry tweets from Kansas City Chiefs fans who thought they were venting at linebacker Dee Ford following his critical late penalty in last weekend’s AFC Championship loss to the New England Patriots. She says Ford “doesn’t deserve” the vitriol.

The player isn’t on Twitter, but he was no stranger to the Englishwoman. Five years ago when the player was still at Auburn, someone in the school’s athletic department inadvertently tagged the woman in a congratulatory tweet after the player was named most valuable player of the senior bowl. Fans responded with their own positive tweets.

She decided to learn about the game and was hooked. She has spoken to the Chiefs’ Dee Ford by phone and attended two games — an Auburn home game last fall and a Chiefs game in London in 2015.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|31 Veritas Public Sector Vision Day 2019
1|31 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
1|31 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SEAL members jump from Air Force craft

Today in History

1950: Truman announces development of hydrogen bomb

Get our daily newsletter.