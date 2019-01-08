Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chris Evert to chair US Tennis Association’s charitable arm

January 8, 2019 12:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Evert has been chosen to chair the USTA Foundation’s board of directors, serving as a spokeswoman and ambassador for the U.S. Tennis Association’s charitable arm.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame takes over as chair from James Blake.

Evert, currently a tennis analyst on ESPN, partnered with the USTA Foundation in 2016 to set up the Jimmy Evert Fund, a scholarship program in honor of her late father.

The USTA announced her appointment Tuesday.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane