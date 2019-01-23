Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Chris Kay resigns as CEO of New York Racing Association

January 23, 2019 1:21 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kay has resigned after 5 1/2 years as chief executive officer and president of the New York Racing Association.

NYRA’s board of directors says it accepted Kay’s resignation effective immediately on Wednesday. No explanation was given.

David O’Rourke was named interim CEO. O’Rourke has been senior vice president and chief revenue officer for NYRA, which runs New York’s three major racetracks at Aqueduct, Belmont and Saratoga.

Kay joined NYRA in 2013 after working as an executive at Toys R Us and Universal Studios. He helped NYRA return to private control, presiding over two Triple Crown winners and Saratoga setting records for all-sources wagering totals.

In an interview with the Daily Racing Form on his fifth anniversary last July, Kay said he was “very excited and want to be part of the progress” to mark a 10th anniversary at NYRA.

