The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Chuha gives New Mexico St. edge over UT Rio Grande Valley

January 26, 2019 11:25 pm
 
< a min read
EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Eli Chuha scored 10 points including a layup with eight seconds to go that gave New Mexico State a 63-61 edge over UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night.

The teams were tied 27-27 at the break and paced each other early in the second half. A dunk by Trevelin Queen midway through followed by an AJ Harris 3-pointer helped the Aggies (16-4, 5-1 Western Athletic Conference) take a 41-34 lead. The Vaqueros (10-12, 2-4) tied it up again at 61-61 with 13 seconds remaining and Chuha answered with the winning layup with eight seconds on the clock. Shunn Buchanan’s steal as time expired sealed the win.

Harris and Ivan Aurrecoechea scored 12 points apiece for the Aggies, who have won five straight.

Terry Winn III had 18 points for the Vaqueros, who have lost four of the last five. Javon Levi added 11 points and seven assists and Tyson Smith had 10 points.

