CIAA basketball tournament moving to Baltimore in 2021

January 8, 2019 12:00 pm
 
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association men’s and women’s basketball tournament will have a new home beginning in 2021.

The CIAA board of directors announced Tuesday the popular Division II tournament will be moving to Baltimore, Maryland from 2021-2023. The CIAA is comprised of predominantly African-American schools on the East Coast.

Charlotte, North Carolina, the site of the event since 2005, will continue to host the tournament for the next two years.

Baltimore beat out Charlotte and Norfolk, Virginia to earn the bid.

CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams said in a release Tuesday “we have an opportunity to bring the basketball tournament to a new market, moving it closer to many of our northern institutions who have travelled to Charlotte for more than a decade.”

Baltimore last hosted the championship in 1951.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

