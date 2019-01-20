Listen Live Sports

City beats Huddersfield 3-0, moves 4 points behind Liverpool

January 20, 2019 10:29 am
 
HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) — Manchester City had no problems keeping the pressure on Liverpool in the Premier League title race on Sunday, beating last-placed Huddersfield 3-0 to trim the gap to the leaders to four points.

A deflected 18th-minute strike from Danilo was added to in the second half by wingers Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane as City eased to a fifth straight win in all competitions.

The afternoon began ominously for Huddersfield, with a parting message on the stadium’s big screen by former manager David Wagner — who left his position on Monday — failing to reach fans because the sound didn’t work.

Things didn’t work any better on the field as the team, coached on a temporary basis by Mark Hudson, stayed 10 points adrift of safety and heading for a return to the second tier.

City did need a huge stroke of luck to go in front, though, with Danilo’s long-range shot maybe heading wide before Christopher Schindler stuck his head out and deflected the ball past wrong-footed goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

It was City’s 100th goal of the season in all competitions.

Sterling, who had a strong penalty appeal turned down in the first half, scored the second when he dived to head in a cross from Sane in the 54th.

Sane then got on the score sheet himself, running onto a knock-down from Sergio Aguero and sidefooting a finish past Lossl.

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

