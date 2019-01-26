Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clay, Tillery’s 3s help Tennessee Tech hold off E. Kentucky

January 26, 2019 9:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — Jr. Clay and Corey Tillery nailed late back-to-back treys to give Tennessee Tech enough cushion to hold off Eastern Kentucky 91-85 on Saturday night to halt a four-game losing streak.

Eastern Kentucky was up 83-82 after Kelvin Robinson made two free throws with 3:29 remaining. Clay dropped in his 3 on the next possession and Tillery followed with 2:27 remaining for an 88-83 advantage. Eastern Kentucky’s Houston King hit a jump shot to close to 88-85 with 34 seconds left. Clay and Jared Sherfield made three free throws to seal the win.

The Colonels led throughout the second half until Tillery drained a 3-pointer to go ahead 62-61 at the 10:35 mark. Eastern Kentucky retook the lead after a Tre King tip-in. The teams swapped the lead until Clay and Tillery gave the Golden Eagles the lead for good.

Clay made 3 from deep to finish with 22 points to go with nine rebounds and eight assists for Tennessee Tech (7-14, 3-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Tillery finished with 18 points, making 5 of 9 from beyond the arc.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Nick Mayo had 29 points and nine rebounds for Eastern Kentucky (10-11, 3-5).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.