Clemons’ 3 lifts Campbell over Charleston Southern 73-72

January 19, 2019 7:56 pm
 
CHARELSTON, S.C. (AP) — Chris Clemons scored 29 points and his 5-0 spurt at the end gave Campbell a 73-72 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. threw down a dunk and Charleston Southern led 72-68 with 37 seconds left. After Clemons missed a short shot and Fleming turned it over, Fleming fouled Clemons and was called for a technical foul. Clemons made both foul shots with 26 seconds left and the Camels (9-8, 2-1 Big South) maintained possession. After Campbell called timeout, Clemons buried a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left. Christian Keeling missed a shot at the buzzer for the Buccaneers (7-9, 1-2).

Cory Gensler scored 14 for the Camels and Andrew Eudy scored 11.

Keeling led Charleston Southern with 19 points and 10 rebounds, Travis McConico had 17 points, Dontrell Shuler 14 and Ty Jones 12.

