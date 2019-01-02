Clemons, Campbell feast on NAIA Allen in 95-48 win

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Chris Clemons scored 28 points with the help of six 3-pointers and Campbell beat NAIA-member Allen University 95-48 Wednesday night.

Andrew Eudy scored 13 and Ja’Cor Nelson and Jordan Whitfield each scored 11 for the Fighting Camels (7-7). Three of the Camels wins have come against teams from the NAIA, NCCAA and USCAA divisions. Campbell and Allen have played four straight years, with the Camels winning each time by at least 25 points.

Eudy made a 3-pointer with the game tied at 8-all, Nelson followed with a dunk and that started a 13-0 run put Campbell in control the rest of the way. Campbell led 48-25 at halftime and a 23-4 run to start the second half made it 71-29 with 13:20 left.

Clemons, the nation’s top-scorer at 29.6 points, was 11 of 19 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds.

Demetrius Richardson led Allen with 13 points.

