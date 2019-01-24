Listen Live Sports

Clemons, Eudy help Campbell beat Presbyterian 77-73

January 24, 2019 9:15 pm
 
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — National scoring leader Chris Clemons had 26 points and six assists to help Campbell beat Presbyterian 77-73 on Thursday night.

Clemons, who was averaging 29.2 points, passed Duke’s J.J. Redick for 18th on the Division I career scoring list. He hit three 3-pointers in the final 6 minutes, finishing 9 of 17 from the floor and 6 of 11 on 3s with no turnovers in 39 minutes.

Andrew Eudy had a career-high 30 points with 11 rebounds for the Fighting Camels (11-8, 4-1 Big South Conference), including a 3 off Clemons’ behind-the-back pass at the 2:45 mark.

Campbell erased a 55-50 deficit with a 14-0 run, which included the 5-foot-9 Clemons beating two defenders on a drive to throw down a rim-rattling dunk at the 8:21 mark.

Campbell shot 52 percent.

Romeo Crouch scored 16 points for the Blue Hose (12-10, 4-3), who shot 45 percent with four double-figure scorers.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

