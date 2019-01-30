Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clemons nets 39, hits beats buzzer, Campbell stuns Radford

January 30, 2019 10:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Chris Clemons scored 39 points and capped a remarkable rally with a shot from well behind the 3-point line that gave Campbell a 68-67 win over Radford on Wednesday night, snapping the Highlanders’ eight-game winning streak.

Clemons, the nation’s leading scorer, hit two 3-pointers and two free throws and teammates Cory Gensler and Andrew Eudy each made 3s, as the Camels (12-9, 5-2 Big South) outscored Radford 14-4 in the final two minutes.

Radford (15-7, 7-1), which was 9-0 at home, made just 2 of 6 free throws during that time with a turnover and 1-of-2 shooting from the field. It was a missed free throw with 6.2 seconds left that led to the 30-foot game-winner.

Radford had a 54-39 lead midway through the second half but Clemons scored 17 points in the last 7:15.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Clemons, coming off a 14-point game, his lowest output of the season, was 11 of 22 from the field, going 8 of 15 behind the arc, and was 9 of 11 from 3-point range. Clemons passed three players on the NCAA career-scoring list for 16th with 2,836 points. One of the players he passed is Mike Daum of South Dakota State (2,803), who plays Thursday night.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines relax following disaster relief exercise

Today in History

1937: FDR announces plan to expand Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.