Cline, Purdue beat No. 6 Michigan State 73-63

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Ryan Cline scored 17 points and Purdue held off No. 6 Michigan State for a 73-63 win Sunday.

Trailing by 23 with under 13 1/2 minutes left, Michigan State (18-3, 9-1 Big Ten) got within four points before falling short.

Carsen Edwards added 14 points for the Boilermakers (14-6, 7-2), who earned their fourth straight win. It also was Purdue’s 12th straight victory at home.

Cassius Winston had 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Spartans, who had won 13 in a row. Matt McQuaid had 12 points.

NO. 17 HOUSTON 77, TULSA 65

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Armoni Brooks scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers, and Houston became the first Division I men’s team to reach 20 wins this season.

The Cougars (20-1, 7-1 American Athletic Conference) used a 49-24 rebounding edge to stay in control.

Fabian White had 14 points for Houston, and reserve Nate Hinton finished with 13. for Houston. Chris Harris Jr. had 10 rebounds.

DaQuan Jeffries led Tulsa (12-9, 2-7) with 17 points. Jeriah Horne had 15.

NO. 18 VILLANOVA 80, SETON HALL 52

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phil Booth hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points, helping Villanova to its eighth consecutive victory.

The Wildcats (16-4, 7-0 Big East) made 17 3s and are rolling toward another conference crown under coach Jay Wright. The national champions still have some kinks to work out to become a deep threat in March — namely, finding a third scorer — but again should be a low single-digit seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Pirates (12-8, 3-5) remain 0-for-Nova on the road since 1994. The Wildcats have won 17 straight games on their home court against Seton Hall (15-0 Pavilion; 2-0 Wells Fargo Center) and were never threatened in this one.

Myles Cale led Seton Hall with 14 points. The Pirates shot 35 percent from the floor.

MINNESOTA 92, NO. 19 IOWA 87

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jordan Murphy and Amir Coffey each scored 23 points to help Minnesota hang on for the win.

Freshman Gabe Kalscheur had 19 points, his most in a Big Ten game, to help push the Gophers (15-5, 5-4) past the Hawkeyes (16-5, 5-5) into sixth place in the crowded conference race despite a late slump at the free-throw line that nearly derailed their upset.

Luka Garza matched his career high with 25 points and Isaiah Moss pitched in 23 points on 6-for-10 shooting from 3-point range, but the Hawkeyes didn’t bounce back with much energy from their 15-point loss at home to sixth-ranked Michigan State three nights earlier.

