Clippers-Bulls, Box

January 25, 2019 10:25 pm
 
L.A. CLIPPERS (106)

Bradley 5-12 0-0 11, Harris 10-15 6-7 29, Gortat 1-3 2-2 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-6 2-3 6, Beverley 1-6 0-0 2, Motley 2-6 0-2 4, Harrell 5-11 1-2 11, Robinson 3-4 0-0 8, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 9-19 11-13 31. Totals 38-82 22-29 106.

CHICAGO (101)

Hutchison 5-15 1-2 12, Markkanen 4-13 2-2 13, Portis 9-20 0-0 18, Dunn 4-14 0-0 9, LaVine 10-20 7-7 29, Parker 6-9 1-1 15, Lopez 0-2 0-0 0, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 1-5 0-0 3, Selden 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 40-102 11-12 101.

L.A. Clippers 27 25 28 26—106
Chicago 20 36 26 19—101

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 8-21 (Harris 3-6, Robinson 2-2, Williams 2-6, Bradley 1-2, Harrell 0-1, Beverley 0-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2), Chicago 10-35 (Markkanen 3-7, Parker 2-3, LaVine 2-7, Arcidiacono 1-3, Dunn 1-5, Hutchison 1-7, Portis 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 50 (Williams 10), Chicago 49 (Portis 14). Assists_L.A. Clippers 27 (Williams 10), Chicago 20 (Dunn 10). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 14, Chicago 23. A_19,354 (20,917).

