Clippers-Mavericks, Box

January 22, 2019 11:09 pm
 
L.A. CLIPPERS (98)

Bradley 5-11 2-2 15, T.Harris 1-9 6-6 9, Harrell 4-7 3-4 11, Gilgeous-Alexander 4-14 0-0 8, Beverley 6-14 1-3 16, Scott 3-7 0-0 7, Motley 2-5 3-4 7, Gortat 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 1-2 0-0 3, Wallace 1-5 2-2 4, Williams 5-16 4-4 15, Thornwell 1-1 1-4 3. Totals 33-91 22-29 98.

DALLAS (106)

Matthews 3-9 2-5 9, Barnes 7-14 3-4 20, Jordan 6-8 1-2 13, Smith Jr. 6-17 4-4 17, Doncic 5-15 7-10 17, Finney-Smith 1-1 2-2 5, Powell 1-1 0-0 2, Kleber 1-2 0-0 2, Nowitzki 3-6 0-0 8, D.Harris 5-8 1-2 13, Brunson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-81 20-29 106.

L.A. Clippers 29 27 17 25— 98
Dallas 26 32 20 28—106

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 10-36 (Bradley 3-6, Beverley 3-10, Robinson 1-2, Scott 1-4, Williams 1-6, T.Harris 1-6, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2), Dallas 10-34 (Barnes 3-5, Nowitzki 2-4, D.Harris 2-5, Finney-Smith 1-1, Matthews 1-4, Smith Jr. 1-6, Kleber 0-1, Doncic 0-8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 41 (Beverley 9), Dallas 48 (Jordan 16). Assists_L.A. Clippers 19 (Williams, T.Harris 4), Dallas 21 (Doncic 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 26, Dallas 25. A_19,466 (19,200).

