Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clippers-Spurs, Box

January 20, 2019 9:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. CLIPPERS (103)

Bradley 6-15 0-0 15, Harris 12-20 1-3 27, Harrell 7-13 4-4 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-15 0-0 7, Beverley 5-9 4-6 18, Motley 4-6 2-5 10, Gortat 1-2 1-2 3, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Thornwell 1-2 1-2 4, Wallace 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 39-85 14-24 103.

SAN ANTONIO (95)

White 3-8 2-4 9, Gay 9-12 0-0 19, Aldridge 13-21 3-5 30, Forbes 1-5 0-0 3, DeRozan 4-16 0-0 8, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 2-6 0-0 6, Gasol 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 1-2 0-4 2, Mills 2-5 2-2 6, Belinelli 4-9 2-2 12. Totals 39-84 9-17 95.

L.A. Clippers 38 22 20 23—103
San Antonio 26 27 20 22— 95

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 11-21 (Beverley 4-7, Bradley 3-6, Harris 2-4, Thornwell 1-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Robinson 0-1), San Antonio 8-19 (Bertans 2-4, Belinelli 2-7, Aldridge 1-1, Gay 1-1, White 1-2, Forbes 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 41 (Beverley 12), San Antonio 51 (Aldridge 14). Assists_L.A. Clippers 23 (Harris 9), San Antonio 21 (White 4). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 18, San Antonio 25. A_18,354 (18,581).

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|25 The AI Summit: Cybersecurity and...
1|25 Open House for Prospective Students at...
1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference