Clippers-Spurs, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (103)

Bradley 6-15 0-0 15, Harris 12-20 1-3 27, Harrell 7-13 4-4 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-15 0-0 7, Beverley 5-9 4-6 18, Motley 4-6 2-5 10, Gortat 1-2 1-2 3, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, Thornwell 1-2 1-2 4, Wallace 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 39-85 14-24 103.

SAN ANTONIO (95)

White 3-8 2-4 9, Gay 9-12 0-0 19, Aldridge 13-21 3-5 30, Forbes 1-5 0-0 3, DeRozan 4-16 0-0 8, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 2-6 0-0 6, Gasol 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 1-2 0-4 2, Mills 2-5 2-2 6, Belinelli 4-9 2-2 12. Totals 39-84 9-17 95.

L.A. Clippers 38 22 20 23—103 San Antonio 26 27 20 22— 95

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 11-21 (Beverley 4-7, Bradley 3-6, Harris 2-4, Thornwell 1-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Robinson 0-1), San Antonio 8-19 (Bertans 2-4, Belinelli 2-7, Aldridge 1-1, Gay 1-1, White 1-2, Forbes 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 41 (Beverley 12), San Antonio 51 (Aldridge 14). Assists_L.A. Clippers 23 (Harris 9), San Antonio 21 (White 4). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 18, San Antonio 25. A_18,354 (18,581).

