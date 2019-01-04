Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clippers-Suns, Box

January 4, 2019 11:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. CLIPPERS (121)

Harris 6-11 2-2 16, Gallinari 6-11 8-9 21, Gortat 8-10 2-2 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-6 1-2 3, Bradley 1-4 0-0 2, Harrell 6-13 3-4 15, Motley 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 1-4 1, Beverley 6-9 0-0 16, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Wallace 4-5 0-0 8, Williams 5-15 8-9 21. Totals 43-84 25-32 121.

PHOENIX (111)

Bridges 4-8 0-0 10, Warren 8-14 2-2 20, Ayton 2-3 0-0 4, Melton 3-6 0-0 7, Booker 8-14 6-11 23, Jackson 4-6 2-2 10, Oubre Jr. 3-7 0-0 8, Holmes 5-8 6-8 16, Okobo 1-3 1-1 3, Crawford 3-8 3-3 10. Totals 41-77 20-27 111.

L.A. Clippers 38 30 23 30—121
Phoenix 19 25 34 33—111

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 10-24 (Beverley 4-7, Williams 3-6, Harris 2-3, Gallinari 1-4, Bradley 0-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2), Phoenix 9-19 (Oubre Jr. 2-3, Warren 2-3, Bridges 2-4, Melton 1-1, Booker 1-2, Crawford 1-5, Okobo 0-1). Fouled Out_Bridges. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 43 (Gortat 13), Phoenix 25 (Jackson, Ayton 5). Assists_L.A. Clippers 31 (Gilgeous-Alexander 9), Phoenix 24 (Crawford, Okobo, Booker 4). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 27, Phoenix 26. Technicals_L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Defensive three second), Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second), Oubre Jr., Booker. A_14,764 (18,422).

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|11 Develop a Marketing Plan for Small...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument