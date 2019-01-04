Clippers-Suns, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (121)

Harris 6-11 2-2 16, Gallinari 6-11 8-9 21, Gortat 8-10 2-2 18, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-6 1-2 3, Bradley 1-4 0-0 2, Harrell 6-13 3-4 15, Motley 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 1-4 1, Beverley 6-9 0-0 16, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Wallace 4-5 0-0 8, Williams 5-15 8-9 21. Totals 43-84 25-32 121.

PHOENIX (111)

Bridges 4-8 0-0 10, Warren 8-14 2-2 20, Ayton 2-3 0-0 4, Melton 3-6 0-0 7, Booker 8-14 6-11 23, Jackson 4-6 2-2 10, Oubre Jr. 3-7 0-0 8, Holmes 5-8 6-8 16, Okobo 1-3 1-1 3, Crawford 3-8 3-3 10. Totals 41-77 20-27 111.

L.A. Clippers 38 30 23 30—121 Phoenix 19 25 34 33—111

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 10-24 (Beverley 4-7, Williams 3-6, Harris 2-3, Gallinari 1-4, Bradley 0-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2), Phoenix 9-19 (Oubre Jr. 2-3, Warren 2-3, Bridges 2-4, Melton 1-1, Booker 1-2, Crawford 1-5, Okobo 0-1). Fouled Out_Bridges. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 43 (Gortat 13), Phoenix 25 (Jackson, Ayton 5). Assists_L.A. Clippers 31 (Gilgeous-Alexander 9), Phoenix 24 (Crawford, Okobo, Booker 4). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 27, Phoenix 26. Technicals_L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Defensive three second), Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second), Oubre Jr., Booker. A_14,764 (18,422).

