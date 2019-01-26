Listen Live Sports

Coastal Carolina beats Arkansas State 77-64

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Devante Jones and Zac Cuthbertson scored 16 points apiece as Coastal Carolina got past Arkansas State 77-64 on Saturday.

Ajay Sanders added 15 points and six rebounds and Ebrima Dibba had 10 points for the Chanticleers (10-9, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference).

Coastal Carolina led 40-27 at halftime and kept its lead between 7 and 14 throughout the second half to win its third straight.

Tristin Walley had 14 points for the Red Wolves (9-12, 3-5). J.J. Matthews added nine rebounds. Marquis Eaton had six assists.

Ty Cockfield II, whose 21 points per game coming into the contest led the Red Wolves, had six points on 2-of-11 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

