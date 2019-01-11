Cockfield leads Arkansas St. past South Alabama 66-65

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Ty Cockfield II had 22 points, including two free throws with three seconds left, and Marquis Eaton scored 18 to help Arkansas State beat South Alabama 66-65 on Thursday night.

Cockfield finished 12 of 15 from the line and Salif Boudie had 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Arkansas State (8-8, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its sixth straight home victory.

There were 18 ties and 15 lead changes before Grantham Gillard’s layup gave the Red Wolves the lead for good and sparked a 7-2 spurt that made it 66-62 after Cockfield’s last two free throws.

Rodrick Sikes had 24 points, Josh Ajayi added 15, and Trhae Mitchell scored 12 for the Jaguars (9-7, 2-1). Kory Holden, who came in as South Alabama’s leading scorer at 15.0 per game, had only 6 points on 2-of-13 shooting.

Neither team led by more than five points until Eaton scored six and Boudie added four in a 10-2 run that made it 57-47. Ajayi converted two 3-point plays and Sikes scored the final seven points in a 13-2 spurt that gave South Alabama a 60-59 lead with 3:55 left.

